Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764846
NewsIndia
IAS SRUSHTI AND NAGARJUN GOWDA

The Power Couple! Meet IAS Srushti and Nagarjun Gowda: How The Two Officers Are Making Nation Proud With Their Courage, Know The Story Of Their Love And Struggle

Srushti Deshmukh, an IAS officer from the 2019 batch, currently serves as the SDM of Gadarwara in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Power Couple! Meet IAS Srushti and Nagarjun Gowda: How The Two Officers Are Making Nation Proud With Their Courage, Know The Story Of Their Love And Struggle

IAS officers Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda are popular figures on social media, celebrated for their inspiring journey and strong following. The couple tied the knot in April last year and continue to motivate UPSC aspirants for the civil service exam.

Their Careers and Current Positions

Srushti Deshmukh, an IAS officer from the 2019 batch, currently serves as the SDM of Gadarwara in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Her husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda, is also a 2019 batch officer in the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

How They Met and Decided to Marry

After clearing the UPSC exam in 2018, both Srushti and Nagarjun went to Mussoorie for training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand. They met during this training period, and their love story began.

Engagement and Marriage

After over two years, they got engaged in August 2021 and married in April 2022. Both are currently posted in Madhya Pradesh and often share photos of their personal and professional lives.

Srushti Deshmukh’s Background

Srushti Deshmukh hails from Bhopal, where she completed her education. Her family resides in Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, while her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, is a teacher.

Educational Journey

Srushti has a background in chemical engineering. She started preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam during her college days. In 2018, at just 23 years old, Srushti passed the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 5.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident