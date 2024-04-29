Advertisement
'There Is No Candidate Against Me...,' Smriti Irani On Amithi Lok Sabha Polls

BJP leader Smriti Irani also said that nobody is buzzing for  Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. 

New Delhi: In between the speculation of Congress Candidate from Amithi, Union Minister and BJP candidate, Smriti Irani said that I don't have any candidate against me to contest the election. Irani also said that nobody is buzzing for  Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. 

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 already began on April 16, and the grand old party is still vacillating the candidate's name from the Amithi Lok Sabha seat. While the BJP has already fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani from the Amithi Parliamentary Constituency. 

While speaking to the media agency, BJP candidate Smriti reacted to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidature from Amethi and Raebareli and said that nobody is buzzing against me.

"There is no buzz around the nation. Nobody is buzzing for them. If people were buzzing for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, we would not be......I don't have a candidate against me, I can only contest if there is a candidate against me...," she said. 

Irani expressed her honour to BJP senior leaders for providing candidature from Amethi, "It is an absolute honour that BJP and the senior leaders of the party have given me the support for my candidature from Amethi," she said.

"Because of the positive contribution of PM Modi towards Amethi, in the last 5 years in Amethi, 1.14 lakh homes, 4 lakh toilets, 3.5 lakh water connections were provided and 1.5 lakh families received electricity connections...There are many works that PM Modi has helped deliver to the people of Amethi..," She further added.

