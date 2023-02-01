'This Can be Called Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Nirmam' Budget': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with other Opposition leaders, has shredded the Centre's Union Budget for 2023-24 and termed it as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'nirmam' budget. 'Nirmam' in Hindi translates to ruthless or stone-hearted. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday (Feb 1), he said that there is nothing in this budget for the youth of the country, farmers, women, tribals, or the scheduled castes. Baghel alleged that the Budget was made to woo the public for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Moreover, he claimed that the Budget did not allocate anything for the state of Chhattisgarh.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Baghel said, "This can be called Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘nirmam’ budget. There is nothing in this budget for youth, farmers, women, tribals or scheduled castes. It was made purely focusing on the upcoming elections. There is nothing for Chhattisgarh in the budget."

This can be called Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘nirmam’ budget. There is nothing in this budget for youth, farmers, women, tribals or scheduled castes. It was made purely focusing on the upcoming elections. There is nothing for Chhattisgarh in the budget: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/y5YmsQMynQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 1, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his disappointment with the budget. In his tweet, he mentioned how the budget has ‘no vision to create jobs.’

"Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs, NO plan to tackle Mehngai, NO intent to stem Inequality. The 1 percent richest own 40 percent of the wealth, 50 percent poorest pay 64 percent of GST, and 42 percent of youth are unemployed- yet, the PM doesn't Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future," Rahul Gandhi’s tweet read.

FM Sitharalam presented her 5th union budget on the floor of the Parliament earlier today. This year's Budget presentation holds significance as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024. She announced several big initiatives to boost the growth rate and the national economy.

However, the opposition isn’t happy with the union budget 2023-2024 at all and claims that the budget proves the government has no roadmap to build India’s future.’