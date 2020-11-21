This state starts night curfew in 5 cities from tonight; read govt guidelines

BHOPAL: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a night curfew in five districts. The curfew will be imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts starting November 21 and will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am. People engaged in essential services and factory workers have been exempted.

"Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday (November 20).

On the decision of containment zones, Chief Minister said that they have left the decision to Crisis Management Group. Schools across the state from Class 1 to 8 will continue to remain closed. Students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools only for guidance.

Earlier, CM Chouhan rejected reports that the state government was mulling to impose lockdown again in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,89,546, after 1,528 persons tested positive for the infection, while nine fatalities pushed the toll to 3,138, a health official told news agency PTI. The state's single-day infection count has crossed the 1,500-mark after 40 days, the official said.

Live TV