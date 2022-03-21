हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

'Threat of Omicron has not gone away from India': Health Ministry

"The threat of Omicron variant coronavirus has not gone away from India but we have been able to successfully manage as high as 23 times better than the world's overall management of Covid-19 when it comes to saving precious lives," said Joint Secretary, MoHFW, Lav Agarwal.

&#039;Threat of Omicron has not gone away from India&#039;: Health Ministry
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi:  The threat of Omicron variant coronavirus has not gone away from India, said  Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal on Monday (March). Agrawal said, "The threat of Omicron variant coronavirus has not gone away from India but we have been able to successfully manage as high as 23 times better than the world's overall management of COVID19 when it comes to saving precious lives."

The Ministry informed that India completed 250 million doses in 145 days and the country has provided vaccines to 99 nations across the world.

"Right now, I'm proud to highlight that we have completed 1.81 billion doses of vaccination," said Lav Agarwal.

Underlining the importance of QR-coded digital certificates of Covid-19 vaccination, Agrawal said, "We gave QR-coded digital certificates to every citizen for every COVID19 dose delivered. We have not leveraged technology, we have leveraged human resources in this country, which worked with commitment."

COVID-19Omicroncoronavirus cases
