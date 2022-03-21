Covid-19 cases in India continues to decline even after Holi, country logs 1,549 new infections

New Delhi: India recorded 1,549 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,16,510, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (March 21, 2022). The active cases in the country stand at 25,106 a few days after the festival of colors.

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,652 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,67,774.

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​181.24 crore. As many as 3,84,499 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has once again expressed concerns over the reduction in Covid-19 testing across the globe. In a press conference, WHO also listed three types of misinformation about the virus and its variant Omicron

WHO's Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove highlighted that there are “huge amounts of misinformation”, which is causing a “lot of confusion”. The WHO's Covid-19 Technical Lead pointed out three such misconceptions- the Omicron variant is mild, it is the last variant of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

