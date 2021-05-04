हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Three govt official dismissed for anti-state activities in Jammu and Kashmir

The dismissal of the three officials was directed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.  

Three govt official dismissed for anti-state activities in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image

New Delhi: Three government officials including an assistant professor have been dismissed from service over alleged anti-state activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The dismissal of the three officials was directed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on April 30 under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution and stated that it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in these cases.

An Assistant Professor of a Government Degree College in Udhampur, a Tehsildar and a teacher in a Government Middle School in Kralpora have been dismissed.

It's the first such action after the administration formed a committee in April 2021, that is empowered to look into allegations of involvement in anti-state activities against government employees and recommend dismissal.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Deploy resources in saving lives instead of building PM's new house: Priyanka Gandhi

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Complete lockdown imposed in Bihar till May 15 due to Coronavirus