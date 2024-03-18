Top 7 Tamil Movies of 2024 | Must-Watch Tamil Entertainment This Year!

The top 7 must-watch Tamil movies

Ayalaan

“Ayalaan” is a captivating Tamil science fiction film that tells the story of an alien who crash-lands on Earth and seeks the help of Ayush Narayan, played by Sivakarthikeyan, to return home. The plot thickens when Ayush accidentally travels to the alien’s planet and discovers the alien is a fugitive. This movie is a thrilling ride that combines humor, heart, and a touch of the extraterrestrial.

It’s a must-watch for its unique storyline, impressive special effects, and Sivakarthikeyan’s performance, which brings both laughter and empathy to his character’s extraordinary journey. If you want to know more about this movie then go to TamilYogi, a movie review and details website. The film is a visual treat that promises to take the audience on an intergalactic adventure like no other.

If you are wondering where to watch Ayalaan, it is available for streaming on popular platforms and can be rented or purchased from online movie stores.

Thangalaan

Set against the backdrop of British colonial India, “Thangalaan” is a historical action drama that follows the story of a tribal leader, portrayed by Vikram, who leads his community in a valiant struggle against British forces. The film is a powerful depiction of resistance and courage, showcasing the indomitable spirit of a people fighting for their rights and freedom. With its grand scale, intense performances, and a narrative that resonates with the fight against oppression, “Thangalaan” is a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also inspires.

It’s a film that honors the history and sacrifices of those who came before us, making it a compelling watch for audiences worldwide. Thangalaan is expected to have a wide release in theaters and will likely be available on major streaming services after its theatrical run.

Devil

If you're in the mood for something a little more suspenseful, Devil, a psychological thriller with a touch of romance, might be your perfect match. This one just came out this past February, and let's just say it sent shivers down a lot of spines! Directed by Aathityaa and starring Vidharth, Poorna, and Thrigun, this dramatic thriller is a mixed bag of emotions. The movie kicks off with a car accident that throws Hema (Poorna), a lonely housewife, into the path of Roshan (Thrigun).

This chance encounter leads to an unexpected friendship, which is a welcome escape for Hema after discovering her husband's cheating ways. Director Aathityaa takes us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as Hema navigates love, betrayal, and maybe even redemption. It's a story about the complexities of human relationships, but be prepared; it might leave you wanting more answers by the end.

Kanguva

Kanguva is a film that defied expectations and quickly became a fan favorite. This unexpected gem boasts a unique storyline and powerful performances that have garnered critical acclaim. Set in an imaginative world, the upcoming Tamil movie is a fantasy drama that intertwines the past and the present. The story follows a girl researching a disease that claimed the life of a warrior in 1678. With a star-studded cast including Suriya and Disha Patani and directed by Siva, this movie is a visual spectacle with a unique storyline.

It’s a cinematic journey that blends history with contemporary research, making it a fascinating watch for those who enjoy epic narratives. So, if you're looking for a film that's off the beaten path and offers something fresh, then Kanguva is a must.

Captain Miller

Captain Miller, released in January 2024, is a historical drama film that garnered critical acclaim and audience praise. Starring Dhanush in the titular role, the film transports you to British India’s 1930s and 1940s, following the outlaw Miller’s exploits. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, this action-adventure film has been the talk of the town for its daring heists and assaults, and it deserves to be watched for Dhanush's captivating performance, historical setting, thrilling action sequences, and thought-provoking story.

Besides this, the film is a celebration of resistance and rebellion, offering a compelling look at the era’s socio-political landscape. If you appreciate historical dramas with strong performances and a compelling narrative, then Captain Miller is a must-watch. While Captain Miller's theatrical run has concluded, you can watch it on OTT platforms.

Aranmanai 4

Calling all horror fans! Get ready to be spooked once again with Aranmanai 4, the latest installment in the popular Tamil horror franchise. While the official release date is yet to be announced, the buzz surrounding this film is undeniable. Previous movies in the series explored the chilling secrets and ghostly encounters within a haunted mansion. Aranmanai 4 is likely to continue this tradition, offering a fresh dose of scare and supernatural thrills.

So, if you're a fan of the Aranmanai series or enjoy classic haunted house horror stories, then Aranmanai 4 is a must-watch. The franchise has a proven track record of delivering chills and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With its promise of a new story set in the same creepy mansion, Aranmanai 4 is sure to satisfy horror movie enthusiasts.

Viduthalai, Part 2

A sequel to the critically acclaimed Viduthalai Part 1, this film, directed by Vetrimaaran, features Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in pivotal roles. The movie is a period crime thriller that explores the moral dilemmas faced by a police constable.

Recap of Part 1:

The first film introduced us to the story of Kumaresan, a police constable tasked with capturing Perumal Vaathiyaar, a charismatic leader of a separatist group called Makkal Padai. Set against the backdrop of socio-economic struggles and political unrest, Viduthalai explored themes of land ownership, police brutality, and the fight for justice. The film ended on a cliffhanger, leaving audiences eager to see what unfolds next in Perumal's journey.

What to Expect in Part 2:

Viduthalai Part 2 is expected to delve deeper into Perumal Vaathiyaar's character and his transformation into a prominent rebel leader. The film will likely explore the events that transpired after the first part, showcasing the struggles and strategies of the Makkal Padai movement. We can also expect to see the continuation of Kumaresan's story, caught between his duty as a police officer and the growing empathy he feels for the cause.

Viduthalai Part 2 is a must-watch for fans of the first film and for those who enjoy socially conscious cinema. Director Vetri Maaran is known for his thought-provoking storytelling and ability to capture the complexities of real-world issues. The film promises a thrilling continuation of the narrative, delving further into the themes of social justice and the fight for equality.

Since Viduthalai Part 2 is slated for a theatrical release in mid-2024, keep an eye out for upcoming announcements regarding specific release dates and theatre listings. And if you want to watch Viduthalai Part, it is available on multiple online platforms that allow you to binge-watch this and many more.

Bottomline

Remember, this is just a taste of the fantastic Tamil entertainment waiting for you in 2024! Keep an eye out for these and other exciting releases throughout the year. With such a diverse range of movies, there's something for everyone. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be entertained!

What are you most excited to watch in 2024? Share your picks in the comments below!

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)