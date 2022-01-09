हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Tripura COVID-19 curbs: Night curfew from January 10, cinema halls, bars to open with 50% capacity

Representational image

New Delhi: The Tripura government on Sunday (January 9) announced several restrictions in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 infections. 

Night curfew will be enforced from 9 pm to 5 am from January 10 to 20 to stem the transmission of the coronavirus in the state. 

Check the new curbs here:

1. Movie halls, sports complexes and stadia, entertainment parks, bars will open with 50 per cent capacity.

2. Gyms and swimming pools will operate at one-third capacity. 

3. Shops and other commercial establishments will be allowed to open from 6 am to 8.30 pm. 

4. A maximum of 100 persons are allowed at weddings with adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols. Only 20 people are allowed in funerals.

5. No public meeting will be allowed in open places, whereas meetings or gatherings are allowed with one-third capacity in closed places. 

6. No offline training programme will take place in the state, however, the ongoing skill training programmes are likely to continue. 

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting via video conferencing on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. 

(With agency inputs)

