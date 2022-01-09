हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting amid third wave threat

The COVID-19 review meeting conducted via video conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya among others. 

PM Narendra Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting amid third wave threat
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday (January 9) to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. 

The meeting conducted via video conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials, ANI reported. 

The review meeting comes as India reported 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 224 days, as per Union health ministry data on Sunday. The daily positivity rate in the country jumped to 10.21 per cent as India reels under the third COVID-19 wave threat. The active cases have risen to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

The total tally of the Omicron variant has reached 3,623 in the country. Out of the total 3,623 Omicron cases, Maharashtra logged the highest with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 and Karnataka with 441 cases. 

With forthcoming elections in five Assemblies-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa-- the Election Commission of India on Saturday while announcing poll dates banned physical rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle rallies till January 15 due to COVID-19 scare. 

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with state health ministers on Monday over the prevailing coronavirus situation, government sources told ANI. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNarendra Modicovid third waveCovid in IndiaOmicron
Next
Story

Liquor worth Rs 210 crore sold in Tamil Nadu on lockdown evening

Must Watch

PT14M10S

Zee Top 100: | Candidates will fill online nomination