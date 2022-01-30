Tripura to reopen schools, colleges from January 31, details here

New Delhi: The Tripura government decided to reopen all educational institutions including schools and colleges from Monday (January 31).

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday (January 30) said the decision was taken after consulting the directors of the state health and education departments to compensate for the learning losses and mental wellness of the students.

Schools from pre-primary to higher secondary schools, colleges and universities will reopen in the state from Monday. The educational institutions were shut from January 15 till January 30 in view of the spike in coronavirus infection in Tripura.

The state education minister told reporters that as schools had been closed for the most part of the last two years, the students could not meet their friends and also suffered learning losses. "The UNICEF recently observed that keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open. The World Bank has also cautioned that the students had suffered a lot and mental health of students had broken down,” PTI quoted Nath as saying.

The minister added that all educational institutions would adhere to appropriate COVID-19 behaviour.

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Chandni Chandran, IAS in a memorandum had said that the School Education department has reviewed the Covid-19 situation across Tripura."All schools and Madrassas in the state (Pre-primary to Class 12) are hereby allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID appropriate behaviour from January 31. This order shall be applicable to all Government (including TTAADC), and un-aided private schools and madrassas", the order had read.

(With agency inputs)

