TS Inter Exam Date 2023: TSBIE Intermediate 1st, 2nd year time table RELEASED at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check details here

TS Inter Exam Date 2023: Telangana state intermediate board exam date sheet 2023 for 1st year and 2nd-year classes is released. The TS Inter 1st year examinations 2023 will begin on March 15, 2023, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will begin on March 16, 2023, according to the timetable. Students should be aware that the TSBIE Date Sheet 2023 is not yet available on the official TSBIE website—tsbie.cgg.gov.in—but is available on manabadi.com. Candidates are urged to keep visiting the official website for the date sheet, which will be available shortly. The TSBIE Practical Examinations for both General and Vocational Courses will be held from February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) to March 2, 2023 (Thursday), including Sundays, in two Sessions: Morning Session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Afternoon Session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2023: Important Dates

Practical Examination Dates: February 15 to March 2, 2023

TS Inter 1st Year Exam Dates: March 15 to April 3, 2023

TS Inter 2nd Year Exam Dates: March 16 to April 4, 2023

Ethics and Human Values Examination Date: March 4, 2023 ( 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Environment Education Examination Dates: March 6, 2023 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

TS In terExams 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of TS board, bie.telangana.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in inter time table 2023.

In the latest section of the home page, click on the TS inter 2nd year exam time table 2023 link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen, where the TS Inter 2nd year time table 2023 pdf download will be given.

Click on the download button and save the pdf of the TS intermediate exam time table 2023.

The direct links to download the Inter 2nd year exam date 2023 ts and 1st-year dates will be provided soon.

