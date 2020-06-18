TS Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020: How to check 1st, 2nd year result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the result of intermediate first and the second year in a few days. The results will be declared on TSBIE's official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Students can also register them at the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their intermediate result.

How to check TS Inter Result 2020 online:

* Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

* On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

* Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

* Click on the title

* Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

* Your results will be displayed

* Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in TSBIE Telangana board intermediate exam this year.

The students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to clear these exams. Last year, a total of 58.2 per cent students had cleared the intermediate exam.