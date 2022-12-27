Tunisha Sharma SUICIDE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ex-bf Sheezan Khan seen with Tunisha's deadbody - watch here

Actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on 24 December 2022. The actress was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan and they broke up 15 days before she commited suicide. It is being said that Tunisha was depressed because of the breakup. Sheezan is in police custody and is being interrogated. Now the video after the suicide of the actress is making rounds on social media.

In this video, one can see people on the set are taking Tunisha Sharma to the hospital. Tunisha's boyfriend Sheezan is also spotted in this video, who is accused of afetting the actress to commit suicide.

3 people seen taking Tunisha to the hospital

In the viral video, three people can be seen taking Tunisha to the hospital. Two people are holding Tunisha and Sheezan is also seen behind these two people. In the video, all three of them were seen getting down from the white colored car and taking Tunisha inside the hospital in a hurry from the stairs.

Tunisha hanged herself in Sheezan's make-up room

According to media reports, Tunisha hanged herself in the make-up room of boyfriend Sheezan. Sheezan was out of the make-up room for his shot at that time. When he came back, he called several times. But when no answer was received, Sheezan broke the door and was shocked to see the body of the actress hanging.

He then hurriedly took Tunisha to the hospital with the help of other people present on the set. Tunisha's mother has filed an FIR against Sheezan accusing him of provoking her to commit suicide. Since then Sheezan is in police custody where he is being interrogated. Whereas Tunisha's last rites were performed at the cremation ground in Mumbai on 27 December. When Tunisha's mother was seen in a delirious condition at the cremation ground, many stars were seen crying.

