Twitter suspends account of Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan, who claimed coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter suspended account of Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan who had earlier claimed that coronavirus was developed in a laboratory at China's Wuhan.

Li-Meng Yan, who reportedly fled China to become a whistleblower, in her claims said she had proof that the deadly virus was made in a Wuhan lab.

On Tuesday, Yan's Twitter account was taken down after she accused China of intentionally manufacturing and releasing coronavirus pathogen.

Her Twitter account remains inactive with a message reading: 'Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.'

The microblogging site had started putting warning messages on tweets that they found had disputed coronavirus claims. So far, Twitter has not commented on the suspension of Yan's account.

Li claimed she has proof that the virus came from a virology lab in the city and not from the wet-food market. "The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint," she said in the video released on YouTube.

Dr Li-Meng in a youtube video had stressed that the coronavirus did not originate from a meat market in Wuhan and the claim that coronavirus has originated from a wet market in Wuhan is simply “a smokescreen.”

She also added that coronavirus is not natural. Dr Li-Meng said that she learned through local doctors and some intelligence that the virus was not born in the meat market but was manufactured in the laboratory.

She further blamed the World Health Organisation for not adequately responding to the coronavirus threat when it was reported. According to Dr Li-Meng, the Chinese officials also ignored her warnings despite being aware of the danger the world was about to face.

The Chinese virologist noted that the lab in Wuhan where coronavirus was made is controlled by the Chinese government.