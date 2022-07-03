New Delhi: Condemning the recent killings in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s Amravati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 3) said instead of pointing fingers, the governments and people should work together to normalise the situation. "The country cannot progress like this. There needs to be peace in the country, everybody should stay together. I have condemned it in strong words, and I condemn it again and hope the accused are arrested at the earliest and given exemplary punishment so that others dare not commit such an act," PTI quoted him as saying.

On being asked who he thinks is responsible for these murders, the Delhi CM said, "Finger-pointing won't do. What is required is for all the governments and people to come together to normalise the situation."

Kejriwal’s statement comes in the wake of the brutal murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, on June 28 in Udaipur and the killing of a chemist, Umesh Kolhe, in Amravati on June 21. According to the police, the common thread between the murders was social media posts and messages by the two victims supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma who created a stir with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating both cases.

In the Amravati murder case, Sheikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim alias Irfan Khan, the alleged mastermind of chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder, has been remanded in police custody till July 7, a senior official said on Sunday. While an NIA court on Saturday remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in connection with the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat Assembly elections 2022

The Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where Assembly elections are expected later in the year.

Expressing confidence in AAP’s victory in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, Kejriwal said people were tired of the 27-year rule of the BJP. "People are fed up with the BJP's 27-year rule. The BJP believes the Congress cannot replace it. Even when people reposed trust in Congress during the last polls and voted for its candidates, many quit and joined the BJP, which, therefore, is full of arrogance," he added.

(With agency inputs)