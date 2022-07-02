Udaipur tailor killing: NIA court sends four accused to 10-day police custody

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday (July 2) remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in connection with the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who were seen in the viral video of Lal’s murder, were arrested on Tuesday hours after they allegedly attacked the tailor with a cleaver in his shop. The other two accused Mohsin and Asif were apprehended on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of the victim's tailoring shop. "The court ordered police remand till July 12," a lawyer told PTI.

The four accused were produced in the NIA court in the presence of a heavy police force. When the accused were being taken back to the police vehicle, several agitated lawyers on the court premises attacked them and shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers).

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Saturday made serious allegations against the BJP saying the party has direct links to the gruesome murder in Udaipur. Taking to Twitter, he shared two photos of one of the accused where he can allegedly be seen along with local BJP leaders at functions held in the past.

Attacking the BJP, Banerjee tweeted, "No, they (BJP) don't want unity. No, they don't want harmony. No, they don't want democracy. They want to divide the nation."

"Responsible for spewing hate, unleashing propaganda and divisive politics, @BJP4India is directly linked to the gruesome #UdaipurHorror, See for yourself," the TMC leader said sharing the pictures.

NO, they don’t want UNITY.

No, they don’t want HARMONY.

No, they don’t want DEMOCRACY .



THEY WANT TO DIVIDE THE NATION.



Responsible for spewing hate, unleashing propaganda & divisive politics, @BJP4India is DIRECTLY LINKED to the GRUESOME #UdaipurHorror.



See for yourself pic.twitter.com/r7TJoqhaGC — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 2, 2022

While Rajasthan BJP has denied any link to the accused and said he has never been a member of the party. M. Sadiq Khan, Rajasthan BJP Minority Morcha state president told IANS, "BJP is world`s largest party and hence anybody can come and click pictures with our leaders. But this doesn`t mean that he has been our party member. The accused has never been a member of our party. The state government due to its failure, wants to hold someone responsible. I request the Chief Minister to leave his post."

(With agency inputs)