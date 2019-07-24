UGC releases list of 23 fake universities, maximum in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

The University Grants Commission on Tuesday (July 23) released a list of 23 fake universities currently operating across the country. The Commission said that the these 23 “self-styled, unrecognized institutions” are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act.

UP has the highest number of such colleges, with eight of the 23 fake universities operating from there. This is followed by Delhi with seven fake universities, two each in West Bengal and Odisha and one each in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

The names of the of 23 fake universities:

Delhi

1. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi

2. United Nations University, Delhi

3. Vocational University, Delhi

4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008

5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033

7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka), Kerala

9. St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala

Maharashtra

10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur.

West Bengal

11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-20

12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn 2nd Floor, Kurpukur, Kolkata-700063

Uttar Pradesh

13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP)/Jagatpuri, Delhi

14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's) University, Prayagraj, (UP)

15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP)

18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura (UP)

19. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP)

20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, (UP)

Odisha

21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan

22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada

Puducherry

23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry