UGC releases list of 23 fake universities, maximum in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

The University Grants Commission on Tuesday (July 23) released a list of 23 fake universities currently operating across the country. The Commission said that the these 23 “self-styled, unrecognized institutions” are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act.
UP has the highest number of such colleges, with eight of the 23 fake universities operating from there. This is followed by Delhi with seven fake universities, two each in West Bengal and Odisha and one each in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.
The names of the of 23 fake universities:
Delhi
1. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi
2. United Nations University, Delhi
3. Vocational University, Delhi
4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008
5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033
7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
Karnataka
8. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka), Kerala
9. St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala
Maharashtra
10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur.
West Bengal
11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-20
12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn 2nd Floor, Kurpukur, Kolkata-700063
Uttar Pradesh
13. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP)/Jagatpuri, Delhi
14. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's) University, Prayagraj, (UP)
15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP)
18. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura (UP)
19. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP)
20. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, (UP)
Odisha
21. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan
22. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada
Puducherry
23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry