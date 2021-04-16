Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who received first dose of vaccine, tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday (April 16) informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested.

"I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,” the BJP minister tweeted.

I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 16, 2021

He had received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine last month at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

