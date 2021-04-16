हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

He was tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the disease. He was tested again today during which he was found to be COVID infected for the second time.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

BENGALURU: Karnataka  Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Friday.

According to his office, the Chief Minister will be shifted to Manipal Hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier today.

The Karnataka Chief Minister was earlier taken to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru as he had a fever for the last two days. 

He was tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the disease. He was tested again today during which he was found to be COVID-19 infected for the second time.

 

 

The Karanataka BJP strongman is reported to be suffering from fever and fatigue. The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier called an emergency meeting at his residence today to discuss the Covid-19 situation. 

Karnataka and Bengaluru broke the single-day Covid-19 cases record for the second consecutive day as the overall infections in the state breached the 11-lakh mark on Thursday, while the number of cases in April surpassed 1 lakh

"Covid-19 related restrictions like "corona curfew" that are in place will continue and the government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on April 20," Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa had said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BS YediyurappaKarnatakalockdown 2.0lockdown 2021COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

CISCE board exams 2021: Board likely to announce decision on ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 exams today

Must Watch

PT18M6S

Coronavirus Update: How are we going to to fight with Corona 2.0?