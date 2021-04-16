Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for deadly COVID-19 on Friday.

According to his office, the Chief Minister will be shifted to Manipal Hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier today.

The Karnataka Chief Minister was earlier taken to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru as he had a fever for the last two days.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for #COVID19. He'll be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier today: Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) He had held an emergency meeting over COVID, at his residence earlier today. pic.twitter.com/i5fPumgIIl — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

He was tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the disease. He was tested again today during which he was found to be COVID-19 infected for the second time.

ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನಿವೃತ್ತ ಮುಖ್ಯಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ ಜೆ.ಸಿ.ಲಿನ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSYBJP ರವರು ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ತಮ್ಮ ಸೇವಾವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ದಕ್ಷ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಲಿನ್ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಭಗವಂತ ಶಾಂತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) April 16, 2021

The Karanataka BJP strongman is reported to be suffering from fever and fatigue. The Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier called an emergency meeting at his residence today to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Karnataka and Bengaluru broke the single-day Covid-19 cases record for the second consecutive day as the overall infections in the state breached the 11-lakh mark on Thursday, while the number of cases in April surpassed 1 lakh

"Covid-19 related restrictions like "corona curfew" that are in place will continue and the government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on April 20," Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa had said.

