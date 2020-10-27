हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

Ramdas Athawale who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra shared the news of testing COVID-19 positive on Twitter.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive
File Photo (Twitter/@RamdasAthawale)

Mumbai: The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday (October 27, 2020) said that he has been hospitalised for a few days after he tested COVID-19 positive.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe."

Earlier on October 26, the Minister had met Actor Payal Ghosh who joined his Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai and was named as the vice president of its women`s wing.

This is to be noted that Maharashtra has been the worst coronavirus-hit state across India. It reported 3,645 confirmed infections on Monday that took the state's active cases count to 1,34,137. A total of 14,70,660 patients have been cured or discharged from the hospitals to date.

 

