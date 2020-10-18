Unlock 5: Schools in these states to reopen from October 19, number of hours restricted — Read guidelines

NEW DELHI: Come October 19 and three states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim, will be seen reopening their schools partially in areas outside containment zones from October 19 for students of class 9th to 12th.

School managements have said that they are prepared to resume classes while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol including limiting attendance in the classes to 50 per cent per day for the sake of social distancing.

The schools, for various activities, will have to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Union ministries of education and health, as well as the protocols set by the state.

Uttar Pradesh:

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen partially from tomorrow, i.e. October 19. Senior students of class 9 to 12 will be allowed to come to the schools with parental consent.

Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools.

50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. However no student would be forced to come to school.

Punjab:

In Punjab, schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 will reopen in the areas outside containment zones in the state from October 19. Schools will open for three hours a day and only students of Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed entry to take physical classes.

And while schools will be reopened from tomorrow, the online learning classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and attendance of all students will not be mandatory.

Students will be able to attend the physical classes only with the written consent of parents.

Parents will be required to ensure that their ward wear a face mask in the school. In addition, they also need to make their children aware about not to exchange the masks with others.

If the strength of the students is large in the school and social distancing norms are not maintainable, in that case, the school head or management may take a decision on whether to hold the classes in two shifts or call the students at alternate days, at their own level.

Sikkim:

In Sikkim, the government has decided to reopen all schools from October 19 in a graded manner. The winter holidays will be done away with completely this year, and classes will be held six days a week, with Saturday being a half day. All notified government holidays, however, will be in place.

The current academic session will conclude by February 13, 2021, and the next will commence two days after, on February 15.

A calendar has been prepared by the state education department, going by which the institutes will have to make certain arrangements before reopening -- such as compiling contact details of all parents and ensuring proper hygiene on the campus.

According to the calendar, students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to attend schools on a voluntary basis from October 19, but each of them will have to carry a written permission from parents or guardian.

Similary, classes 6-8 will resume on November 2, and classes 3, 4 and 5 on November 23, all on a voluntary basis, and subject to the COVID-19 situation prevailing at that time.



