UP Assembly Polls 2022: Mayawati's BSP releases first list of 53 candidates

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released the first list of candidates on 53 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls. "We have finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, remaining 5 will we released in a day or two," BSP chief Mayawati said Saturday while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go the polls in the first phase on February 10.Mayawati expressed confidence about winning the polls and forming the government.

"In the upcoming assembly elections, the people will definitely bring our party to power again and I also want to assure them that after coming to power this time our party will again run the government in all matters like its previous regime," she said.