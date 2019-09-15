UP CM Yogi Adityanath, ministers to attend second session on leadership at IIM-Lucknow on Sunday

Lucknow: After the session on good governance on September 8, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with other cabinet ministers will attend the second session of the 'Leadership Development Programme' being conducted at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Lucknow on Sunday.

Earlier on September 8, Adityanath and his key cabinet ministers had attended the first session of a three-day series on weekly basis at IIM-Lucknow campus on issues ranging from financial management, quick implementation, disposal of files to budgeting.

Sunday's session will focus on 'mapping stakeholder expectations' and 'making the right tradeoffs'. It will also focus on 'accountabilities'; things that ministers would be taught through case analysis, simulations, group and individual assignments, as per the programme layout by the premium top management institute.

Ministers will be divided into groups and asked to attempt tasks before giving a presentation on how they think those areas could best be addressed.

The next and last session of the programme is scheduled for September 22 which focus on effective and efficient administration.

The Yogi Adityanath government recently completed 2.5 years in office.

Following a cabinet expansion, several new faces have been inducted in the government. It is believed that this capsule course for ministers at IIMs was proposed by the Chief Minister's Economic Adviser.

The training is aimed at bringing the ministers at par with the challenges and tasks faced by the government.