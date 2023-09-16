trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663176
UP Police Gets A Boost As 26 PPS Officers Promoted To IPS Cadre; Check Full List

The Uttar Pradesh Police has got a boost with the addition of 26 new IPS officers. They have been promoted from the Provincial Police Service (PPS) cadre.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police has got a boost with the addition of 26 new IPS officers. They have been promoted from the Provincial Police Service (PPS) cadre after the approval of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs. A notification has been issued for their promotion. Among the newly promoted IPS officers are Pradeep Kumar and 15 other officers of the 1993 PPS batch.

They have been serving in various positions in the state police for a long time. They are joined by Ashutosh Mishra and nine other officers of the 1994 PPS batch who have also been elevated to IPS cadre.


These officers have shown their dedication and professionalism in their work and have earned the respect of their colleagues and seniors. They will now take up new responsibilities and challenges as IPS officers and contribute to the law and order situation in the state.

These Officers Of 1993 Batch Have Been Promoted

Pradeep Kumar, Vipul Kumar Srivastava, Hari Govind, Pankaj, Vidya Sagar Mishra, Ghanshyam, Anand Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Ram Suresh, Mu. Tarik, Ravi Shankar Nim, Dr. Mahendra Pal Singh, Nidhi Sonkar, Basant Lal, Sushil Kumar, Devendra Bhushan of the PPS cadre of 1993 batch have been promoted to IPS cadre.

In addition, PPS officers of 1994 batch Ashutosh Mishra, Dr. Rajeev Dixit, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, Ashutosh Dwivedi, Arun Kumar Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar Pandey, Neeraj Kumar Pandey, Ram Nayan Singh and Surendra Nath Tiwari have also been promoted to IPS cadre.

