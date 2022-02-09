UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi launches Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022'

Lucknow: A day ahead of the first phase of UP Assembly Polls 2022, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022'.

The manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan' comes after two other manifestos -- 'Mahila Vidhan' for women and 'Bharti Vidhan' for youth. Talking about the main points, Priyanka said that when Congress comes to power, it will waive off loans of farmers within ten days. She said that the MSP for wheat and paddy would be Rs 2,500 and Rs 400 for cane.

"Power bill will be halved and power dues will be waived off. We will give Rs 25,000 to families that have suffered due to Covid," she said. For the youth, Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, including the 12 lakh vacancies in government jobs. Women will get 40 per cent reservation in jobs. In the health sector, treatment up to Rs 10 lakh will be free.

For those affected by stray cattle, a compensation of Rs 3,000 will be given. The Congress General Secretary said, "Aid up to Rs 10 lakh will be given for any disease. Cow dung will be bought for Rs 2/kg, which will further be used in vermi-composting. Small and medium businesses were more affected, no support came from the government. We'll develop clusters and support them."

She also spoke about education, "School fees will be controlled, around 2 lakh vacant teaching seats will be filled. Teachers and 'Shiksha Mitra' will be regularized. Free education will be given to students of tribal and backward classes from KG to PG."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launches the Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/63uoNspG9x — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2022

Priyanka said that traditional clusters will be strengthened for small and medium businessmen. Citing the Baghpat incident in which a couple attempted suicide due to losses in business, she said that efforts will be made to strengthen the sector.

The Congress has promised to stop the outsourcing of jobs and promised to regularise the job of ad hoc employees, including sanitation workers. Slum dwellers will be made owners of the land on which they are living and economical housing will be started for the middle class. In the rural sector, the salary of village heads will be Rs 6,000 per month and that of chowkidar will be Rs 5,000 per month.

Covid warriors who have lost their lives will be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. A pension of Rs 3,000 per month has been announced for divyangs in the manifesto. Besides, Priyanka announced a seat in the Vidhan Parishad for ex-servicemen and further said that cases lodged against journalists would be withdrawn.

The UP Assembly Polls will kick-start from February 10 and will be conducted in seven phases. The counting will be on March 10.

(With Agency inputs)

