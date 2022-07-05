UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) extended the last date for the online application for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their application for the posts on the official website upsessb.org or upsessb.pariksha.nic.in till July 16, 2022. Earlier the last date to submit the application was July 10. As per the new notification, candidates can now register for UP TGT, PGT posts till July 10 and pay online fee till July 13, 2022.

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies. For TGT eligibility criteria, click here

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The applicants should at least have attained the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs.750 for unreserved/OBC category candidates, whereas it is Rs 450 for candidates belonging to EWS/SC category. The fee for ST category candidates is Rs 250.

For required educational qualifications and other details visit the following links. For PGT eligibility criteria, click here

UP TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply, check here

Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Click on “Click here to apply online application for TGT-Examination 2022 and PGT-Examination 2022”

Register, and apply for the UP TGT or UP PGT post

Fill the application form and pay the fee

Submit the UP TGT/PGT application and save

