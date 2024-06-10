Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed, 4 Injured After Two Car Collided In Amroha

New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in which at least four people were killed and others were seriously injured after two speeding cars collided near Manota village of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Sunday night in which four persons were killed and four others were seriously injured due to two speeding cars collided.

The deceased were identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz, hailing from Delhi.

According to officials, at the time of the accident, the victims were travelling from Gajraula to Bulandshahr for some work.

"The accident took place near Manota bridge under Hasanpur police station area of Amroha district on Sunday night, when two cars travelling at high speed collided. Four youths died on the spot, while four youths riding in the other car were seriously injured," Hasanpur Circle Officer (CO) Deep Kumar Pant said, ANI reported.

"They were close friends and used to make videos on YouTube. They were going to Bulandshahr for some work when they met with this accident on the way," he added.

The bodies of all four were sent to Amroha postmortem, the police said.