Narendra Modi

UP Assembly elections: PM Modi urges voters to make their contribution in strengthening democracy

The polling for the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

File Photo

New Delhi: As the voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh started on Wednesday (February 23, 2022) morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to make their contribution in strengthening the democracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to make their contribution in strengthening the democracy by using their valuable votes."

The polling for the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this phase of the seven-phase elections. 

The districts where the poling is being held are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

According to the Election Commission, around 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up in this phase.

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, of the 59 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 51 and four had gone to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, while three to Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh.

(With agency inputs)

