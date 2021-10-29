हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Amit Shah to visit Lucknow today, kick-start BJP’s membership drive

Amit Shah will arrive at the Defense Expo Ground to kick-start BJP's membership drive in Lucknow ahead of the UP Assembly elections next year. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Friday (October 29) to attend organisational meetings of the BJP. 

Citing a statement by BJP's UP headquarters, PTI reported that Shah will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport at 10.30 am. After landing, the senior BJP leader will arrive at the Defense Expo Ground to kick-start the party's membership drive.

Shah will address conveners and in-charges of shakti kendras of the party’s Awadh unit as well as flag off the party's LED campaign vehicles. Further, he will visit BJP’s state headquarters and hold a meeting with the senior leaders and office-bearers, the statement added. 

The Union Home Minister will address party workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the afternoon, which will be attended by former MLAs, former MPs, in-charge and convener of Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections. 

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile Assembly elections early next year to 403 seats. The BJP had a resounding victory in 2017 Assembly polls with 312 seats, while Samajwadi Party had bagged 47 seats. Congress had won 7, RLD 1, Apna Dal 9, SBSP 3 and one seat was won by other. 

(With agency inputs)

