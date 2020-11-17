CBI arrests Junior Engineer of UP Irrigation dept for sexual abuse of 50 minors

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (November 17) arrested a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department for sexually abusing minors and allegedly using Darkweb for sale, transmission, and sharing of such Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content with other individuals.

A case was registered against the accused, Ram Bhawan, and other unknown persons. The arrested accused was produced today before a court.

According to the CBI, the accused Ram Bhawan, Junior Engineer, irrigation department, of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly involved in sexual abuse of children in the districts of Banda, Chitrakoot, and the surrounding areas of the state. Apart from the physical abuse of these children, the accused also allegedly recorded their acts using their mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices.

It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published/ transmitted by the accused using an internet facility. It was also alleged that the accused used Darkweb for sale, transmission, and sharing of such CSAM content with other individuals.

The searches were conducted at the residence of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 8 lakh (approx.), mobile phones, laptops, web-camera, and other electronic storage devices including pen drives/memory cards and several sex toys. The accused allegedly used these electronic items and gadgets to lure children in the age group of 5-16 years.

The scrutiny of the emails of the accused revealed that he was allegedly in constant touch with several individuals (both Indian and foreign nationals) for the purpose of sharing child sexual abuse material. The accused allegedly created and shared a huge quantity of child sexually abusive material, over the years, on various social media platforms and websites over the darknet etc.

It may be noted that a Special Unit “Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE)” has been created in the CBI, New Delhi for matters pertaining to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Apart from receiving various references/information, the special unit is undertaking investigations of various offences relating to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.