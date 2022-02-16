Will send Lakhimpur Kheri culprit and their protectors to jail: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt over Ashish Mishra’s bail

New Delhi: Days ahead of the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav ramped-up attack on the ruling BJP on Wednesday (February 16), targetting the state government over grant of bail to union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Addressing an election meeting in poll-bound state’s Auraiya, Yadav promised that when his party is elected they will “ensure that the culprit and his protectors go to prison”.

"The minister's son who trampled farmers has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been,” PTI quoted the SP supremo as saying.

“SP assures you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronizing them," he added.

Our Govt is going to be formed, SP assures you that we will do such 'pairvi' that those who killed farmers will go to jail and arrangements will also be made to send their protectors to jail: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Auraiya, UP pic.twitter.com/JFBlxkKLTx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022

Ashish Mishra is an accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident which had left eight people, including four farmers and one journalist, dead last year. The Allahabad High Court recently granted Mishra bail after his arrest in October last year.

Hitting back at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the BJP's attack on him for law and order during his rule, Yadav said, "'Babaji' is levelling allegations the most but see the work of their government too. Is the IPS not absconding? A trader was not beaten in the name of extortion by the police leaving him dead?”

“There would not have been a Lakhimpur-like incident in a world where a peaceful ‘dharna' by farmers was going on and a Jeep comes and tramples them," the former UP CM added.

The third phase of voting will take place in UP on February 20, with the last phase on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

