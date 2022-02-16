हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Support BJP or face bulldozers': Telangana BJP MLA warns Uttar Pradesh voters, gets EC notice

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh. The Commission has given him 24 hours to respond to the notice.

&#039;Support BJP or face bulldozers&#039;: Telangana BJP MLA warns Uttar Pradesh voters, gets EC notice
Image grab from viral video: T Raja Singh, BJP

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, has sparked a controversy after a video in which he could be seen threatening the voters in Uttar Pradesh that if they do not vote for the BJP, their houses will be demolished, went viral on social media.

Singh, the controversial MLA from the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, also voiced concern over the ‘huge voter turnout in some areas’ of Uttar Pradesh during the second phase of polling on Monday. 

He believes that UP CM Yogi Adityanath`s enemies came out in large numbers to cast their votes. Singh also appealed to the `Hindu brothers and sisters` to come out and vote in the remaining five phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

"To those who don`t vote for BJP, I want to tell you that Yogi ji has called for thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. They are on the way to Uttar Pradesh. After the elections, those who did not support Yogi Ji will be identified. You know what the JCBs and bulldozers are used for," the MLA reportedly said in the viral video.

"I want to tell those traitors in Uttar Pradesh who don`t want Yogi ji to become the Chief Minister again, `beta`, if you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you will have to say `Yogi Yogi`, or else you will have to leave the state," Singh added.

The MLA has drawn flak for the video with many netizens calling for action against him for making open threats. They also urged the Election Commission to take action against him. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President KT Rama Rao has also slammed Singh and called him a `comedian`.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh. The Commission has given him 24 hours to respond to the notice.

The notice said the BJP MLA from Telangana has prima facie violated provisions of the poll code, the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act. The poll panel cited a video clip of Raja Singh's purported remarks while issuing him the notice.

