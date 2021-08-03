हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Woman, minor daughter sexually harassed by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The two youths had entered the woman's house and allegedly sexually harassed her and her daughter.  

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, minor daughter sexually harassed by two men in Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image (IANS)

Muzaffarnagar: A woman and her minor daughter were allegedly sexually harassed by two youths, who were thrashed by locals before being arrested in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The youths entered the woman's house and allegedly sexually harassed her and her daughter Monday evening. Responding to the woman's cries, neighbours nabbed the youths and thrashed them.

Later they were handed over to police and arrested.

A case has been registered at New Mandi police station against the duo. 

