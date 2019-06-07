close

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Woman sets herself on fire after being thrashed by husband

Police has detained the husband of the victim and is probing the matter.

Uttar Pradesh: Woman sets herself on fire after being thrashed by husband

Banda: A women allegedly immolated herself after being beaten by her husband in an inebriated state, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kharauli village in Kamasin area, they said.

As the victim Gaura (30) was being physically assaulted, someone informed the police which reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

Live TV

However, the woman entered the house and set herself alight. She was taken to the hospital but was declared dead, they said.

Police has detained the husband of the victim and is probing the matter.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBandaSuicidecrimes on women
