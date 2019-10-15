close

Uttarakhand: 7 dead in car accident near bridge in Tehri Garhwal

Image used for representation

Tehri: Seven people, including five of a family, died in a car accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, police said. 

Identities of the deceased are yet be revealed by police.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. 

