Uttarakhand: 7 dead in car accident near bridge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri: Seven people, including five of a family, died in a car accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, police said.

Identities of the deceased are yet be revealed by police.

Further details are awaited.