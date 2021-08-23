Uttarakhand: People run for their lives as major landslide takes place- WATCH

New Delhi: Indian roads are filled with dangers and thus are ranked among the most challenging terrain to drive on. In a recent development, a massive part of a steep hill in Uttarakhand skid down blocking the Tanakpur-Champawat section of National Highway 9 on Monday (August 23).

A video has been going viral that shows cars scrambling to make U-turns and run away from the area as passengers and locals leave from the spot abandoning their vehicles.

#WATCH | Tanakpur-Champawat national highway was blocked following a landslide near Swala in Champawat, Uttarakhand today "It would take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," says DM Vineet Tomar pic.twitter.com/Bndohy4fj5 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

Rocks and soil came sliding down the slope along with loose debris near Swala and resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow meandering hill roads. The local administration has instructed the diversion of all traffic in the area till all the debris is cleared.

"It would take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," says DM Vineet Tomar.

This is the second incident of landslide this month. Earlier, 13 people were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh.