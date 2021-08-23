हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: People run for their lives as major landslide takes place- WATCH

A video has been going viral that shows cars scrambling to make U-turns and run away from the area as passengers and locals leave from the spot abandoning their vehicles.

Uttarakhand: People run for their lives as major landslide takes place- WATCH

New Delhi: Indian roads are filled with dangers and thus are ranked among the most challenging terrain to drive on. In a recent development, a massive part of a steep hill in Uttarakhand skid down blocking the Tanakpur-Champawat section of National Highway 9 on Monday (August 23).

A video has been going viral that shows cars scrambling to make U-turns and run away from the area as passengers and locals leave from the spot abandoning their vehicles.

Rocks and soil came sliding down the slope along with loose debris near Swala and resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow meandering hill roads. The local administration has instructed the diversion of all traffic in the area till all the debris is cleared.

"It would take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," says DM Vineet Tomar.

This is the second incident of landslide this month. Earlier, 13 people were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand landslideHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh landslideTanakpur-Champawat highway
Next
Story

Railways cancels 68 trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, in view of farmers agitation in Punjab

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Big success for Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists killed in encounter