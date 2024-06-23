Advertisement
Video: CBI Team Probing NTA Paper Leak Case Attacked By Mob In Bihar’s Nawada; 4 Arrested

A CBI team was attacked by a mob of 300 in Bihar's Nawada while investigating the UGC-NET paper leak case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Video: CBI Team Probing NTA Paper Leak Case Attacked By Mob In Bihar’s Nawada; 4 Arrested CBI team attacked by mob in Bihar's Nawada (Picture Source: Screengrab from PTI's video on 'X')

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team conducting searches related to the UGC-NET paper leak case was attacked by a mob of 300 individuals in Bihar's Nawada. As the CBI took over the ongoing probe regarding the allegations of ‘paper leaks’ in NEET-UG examinations, the team reached Nawada in an attempt to carry out the investigation.

According to reports by PTI, the incident happened on Saturday evening when a CBI team visited Kasiadeeh village.

According to reports, a group of people surrounded the CBI vehicles and harassed the officers. The local police were called, and they sent reinforcements from Rajauli police station. The local police have filed a case against the suspects for obstructing government work and assaulting officers.

The residents of Kasiadeeh village attacked the CBI, mistaking it for a hoax, and damaged vehicles. Four individuals were arrested in relation to the incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered FIR on Sunday concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5. This follows the Centre's announcement that the investigation would be transferred to the CBI. The agency is now taking steps to assume control of the investigations and FIRs from other states related to the case.

