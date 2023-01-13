Viral: Have you seen Zaouli or 'most impossible dance in the world'? - Watch

New Delhi: What do you reckon is the toughest dance form in the world? Ballet or Acro dance? It may be the Zaouli dance, traditionally performed by the Guro people of the Ivory Coast in West Africa. The dance is typically performed during important events such as weddings, funerals, and initiations, and is believed to have spiritual and healing powers. Recently, a netizen shared a video of an individual performing the complex dance on Twitter which has Twitterati awestruck.

The social media user with the username - Figen wrote, "This is "Zaouli" dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world!"

In the video, the dancer was seen dancing with fast, energetic movements to the beat of the drums and other percussion instruments.

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/1F3SSzhF3O — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 12, 2023

The Zaouli dance is usually performed by a group of men, who wear masks and costumes that represent various spirits and animals. The masks are carved from wood and are often brightly painted, with intricate designs and symbolic meanings. The costumes are also adorned with bells, shells, and other decorative elements.

The Zaouli is known for its acrobatic and athletic movements, and the performers must undergo intense training to be able to perform it well.

The Zaouli is an important part of Guro culture, and is passed down from generation to generation.

In recent years, the Zaouli dance has been adapted to be performed in contemporary settings, such as in theater and dance productions. It is also been used as an educational tool to teach people about the culture and history of the Guro people.