Viral Video: Four female constables suspended after 'Patli Kamariya' dance video surfaces online

In the past, many men and women police personnel were suspended after their videos went viral online. They were suspended for violating the duty code and ethics. In a similar incident, four female police constables deployed as part of security at the Ram Janmabhoomi site have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' surfaced online and went viral.

As per the video, the women constable was not in the dress. While two of them can be seen sitting, the third constable can be seen dancing in the video. The police officials confirmed that the suspended constables were not in uniform in the video.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

In another incident, a police jawan was suspended and a probe was ordered against him after a video purported to show him dancing drunk surfaced online, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bansdih) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that Shailendra Singh is posted at Maniyar Police Station. In the video, which appeared on social media on Friday, Singh was shown flexing his clout while drunk, and boasting about his caste, he said.

Ballia Police in a tweet said that Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar has ordered the suspension of Shailendra Singh, and that the matter will be probed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

(With PTI inputs)