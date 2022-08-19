Udupi/Karwar: Amid an ongoing war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress over the "Muslim area" remark made by the latter’s senior leader Siddaramaiah in connection with a row over VD Savarkar, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday urged him to visit the cellular jail in Andaman to know more about the Hindutva ideologue and his contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

The reaction from the Karnataka Minister came at a time when activists of Hindu organisations and the BJP is protesting continued their protests against the former Chief Minister, and there are reports that he was shown a black flag today during his visit to Chikkamagaluru.

Hailing Savarkar for his role in the freedom struggle, Kumar said, "Savarkar is known as Veer Savarkar for his contributions to India's freedom struggle. Siddaramaiah is belittling Savarkar because the former does not know history completely. Had he known history fully, he wouldn't have spoken that way."

Kumar said these words in Udupi while describing him as a “symbol of nationalism". He went on and added, "I urge him to visit the cellular jail in Andaman...If you see that jail, tears will well up in your eyes, and you will understand the kind of struggle of the Indians, and the cruelty of the British. If you have time, visit the jail and then talk about Savarkar."

Siddaramaiah, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, had on Tuesday blamed the BJP for creating communal tension in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on August 15.

The Karnataka Congress veteran even questioned the moves to install Savarkar's photo in a Muslim-dominated area. "They tried to put Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say 'no' to Tipu Sultan's photo?" he had said.

Upset with his remarks, activists of the right-wing Hindu outfits and the BJP began protests against Siddaramaiah, and eggs were also reportedly thrown at his car and black flags waved during his visit to Kodagu on Thursday.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for his "Muslim area" remark, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi asked if such Muslim-dominated areas in the State “are a part of Pakistan” according to the Congress leader.