'Votes To Be The Answer': Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah React To Amit Shah’s 'Dynast' Remark

With the Lok Sabha poll campaign gaining momentum, the political parties and their leaders are actively getting engaged in verbal spats. Be it Congress, BJP or regional parties, no one is leaving any stone unturned to woo the voters. In Jammu and Kashmir, the political campaign is also heating up with the BJP and regional parties attacking each other. Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti cautioned the BJP government against resorting to any means that may undermine the value of votes in Jammu-Kashmir during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that the people of Union Territory should wipe out the three ‘Parivarvadi parties’ including PDP which did not let democracy flourish in the region. Reacting to this, Mufti said that a systematic campaign of suppression has been made by the BJP to make life miserable for the people of J&K and the party is now trying to impose its A, B or C teams on the people of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unfair means during the upcoming polls.

Reacting to Shah's statement, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that the BJP doesn't have any issues or problems with the dynasties otherwise they wouldn't have had a recently done alliance with Chirag Paswan in Bihar and Amit Shah would not have met Raj Thackeray.

After the Lok Sabha elections announcement, speculations are rife that there may be a pre-poll alliance between Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party so that the NC can be defeated. On these reports, Omar Abdullah taunted and said that this A team and Boo team can do anything and the National Conference is completely prepared for the elections.

Abdullah said, "This is not the first time that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have other parties coming together to defeat the National Conference. In 1977, the entire political parties of Jammu and Kashmir united against the NC founder Sheikh Abdullah, but the party still won. We have fought militancy, boycott and at present the dispensation at the centre is making every bid to defeat us. But we will go through this challenge als."