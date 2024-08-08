Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha Live: 'Will You Allow Muslims In Hindu Temple Governing Bodies', Asks Opposition; NDA Defends Move

The ruling coalition MPs were up against the Opposition Member of Parliament after Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. Members of DMK, Congress and Samajwadi Party termed it an attack on the federal system and constitution, while the BJP and its allies defended the move. Congress said that despite being Hindus, they respect the other religion. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed it an attack on Muslims while the NDA allies including the JDU defended the Bill saying that it's aimed at bringing transparency.

Opposition Protests

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "...We are Hindus but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions. This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India clearly taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system...This bill is a fundamental attack on the Constitution…Through this bill, they are putting a provision that non-Muslims also be members of the Waqf governing council. It is a direct attack on freedom of religion...Next you will go for Christians, then Jains...People of India will not buy this kind of divisive politics now."

Opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "It is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. This bill targets a particular religious group." She asked whether the government will allow Muslims to be a part of the Hindu temple's governing bodies.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the bill is a proof that the NDA government is anti-Muslim. "This bill violates the principles of Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution. This bill is both discriminatory and arbitrary...By bringing this bill, you (the Central govt) are doing the work of dividing the nation not uniting it. This bill is an evidence of the fact that you are an enemy of the Muslims," he said.

RSP MP NK Premachandran in Lok Sabha said, "You (The government) are totally disempowering the Waqf Board and the Waqf council...You are dismantling the system. It is against the principles of the Constitution."

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule urged the government to either withdraw this bill completely or send it to a standing committee.

Government Defends Move

Defending Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 , Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body....Forget about taking anyone’s rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them...."

BJP ally and JD(U) MP & Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan rejected the allegation that the Bill is against Muslims. He said, "How is it against Muslims? This law is being made to bring transparency...The opposition is comparing it with temples, they are diverting from the main issue....KC Venugopal (Congress) should explain how thousands of Sikhs were killed…which taxi driver killed Indira Gandhi? Now, they are talking about minorities."

BJP MP Hema Malini said, "...The opposition always opposes, that's their work. They label good things as bad. The PM has brought many good schemes but they say that all these things are wrong. I have also seen it from the last 10 years."