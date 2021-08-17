हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Watch: Congress workers fry ‘Twitter bird’ to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s account block

Some Congress workers have found a unique way of protesting against the account block of Rahul Gandhi by Twitter.

Image: Twitter

In a bizarre move to protest Twitter’s locking of Rahul Gandhi’s account, the workers of the Andhra Pradesh Congress have reportedly fried and sent ‘Twitter birds’ to the headquarters of the micro-blogging site.

In a video surfaced online, a group of youths can be seen frying a bird and saying that the ‘Twitter dish is ready’. One of the people frying the bird is the son of a former MP.

Earlier in August, Twitter had blocked Gandhi’s account when he had tweeted about the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi. Twitter had deemed it as a violation of its rule saying that the referred tweet can reveal the identity of the victim.

Some other Congress volunteers’ accounts were also suspended for the same cause.

However, Gandhi’s account was restored on August 14, a week later.

One of the voices in the video also accuse twitter of not promoting their tweets, and thus they’re frying the ‘bird’.

Gandhi, in the past, has also accused Twitter of interfering in the political process. "It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says," Gandhi said in a YouTube video titled ‘Twitter's dangerous game’.  

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressTwitterprotest
