Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi visits Wayanad, attends review meeting of various development projects

File Photo

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (August 17) took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and gave instructions to expedite the work.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Wayanad, attended the meeting held at the district collectorate here.

"Participated in a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate on various development projects.

Evaluated the projects that ensure the comprehensive development of Wayanad with Central, State, and CSR funds. Instructions were given to expedite the projects," the office of Gandhi in Wayanad tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers' Day Program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near here.

Panchayat President VP Smitha presented the Onakkodi (festive outfits as part of Onam) to Gandhi.

The Congress leader who had arrived in Kozhikode on Monday (August 16) morning, had met the students from the tribal community, who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and had lunch with them.

(With agency inputs)

