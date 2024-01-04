Watch: First Video Of Ram Temple Invitation Card; Check Out The Exquisite Card Here

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya. The Ram idol's consecration ceremony will take place around 12.20 pm as per the auspicious time. The devotees will be able to visit the temple for Darshan from January 24 onwards. As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain.

Now, a video of the invitation card has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Doordarshan, the national broadcaster. The first page of the card features the inscription, "Auspicious Ceremony for Ram Lala's Return to his Original Seat at New Grand Temple Home," along with details about the timeline and phases of the Ram Mandir's construction in Ayodhya.

Watch The Invitation Card Here

On January 15, a day after Makar Sankranti, the idol of lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum. On January 16, the ceremony will start with touching the Saryu River embankment, starting “Vishnu Puja” and conducting “Gau Dan”. On January 17, the idol of Lord Ram will be taken on a city procession and on January 18, the rituals for the consecration of (Prana-Pratishtha) will begin, including Mandap entry puja, Vastu puja, Varun puja, Vignaharta Ganesha puja, and Martika puja.

On January 19, the Yajna fire pit in the Ram Mandir will take place, and a special ritual will kindle the sacred fire. Nav Grah Shanti Hawan will be performed. On January 20, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will be sanctified with 81 kalashas, containing water collected from various sacred rivers of India. On January 21, amidst hawans, Lord Ram will undergo a divine bath with 125 kalashas.

According to reports, around 6,000 invitation cards have been sent to key people for the grand consecration ceremony. The key dignitaries who will attend the event include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. Among the key personalities who have received the invitation include film stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty among others.