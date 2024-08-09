Advertisement
NewsIndia
MANISH SISODIA

Watch: Manish Sisodia's First Reaction After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail

Manish Sisodia greeted the party leaders and workers who had gathered outside Tihar Jail to welcome him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Manish Sisodia's First Reaction After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was today released from Tihar Jail in the national capital, hours after getting a bail from the Supreme Court in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam case. Sisodia greeted the party leaders and workers who had gathered outside Tihar Jail to welcome him.

Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb..."

Sisodia also slammed the BJP government saying that the constitution is there to protect all against the vendetta politics of the BJP. He said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also get bail very soon. He along with the AAP workers raised the slogan - 'Jail ke taale tootenge, Kejriwal chhootenge' (the locks of prison will break and Kejriwal will be freed).

"I have come out of jail due to your love, God's blessings & power of truth, and biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws, then this country's Constitution will protect them...I assure you that with this power of the Constitution, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail as well," said Sisodia.

The AAP leader later visited Arvind Kejriwal's home this evening and met his family including wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED in March 2023.

