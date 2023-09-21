Watch: Rahul Gandhi Dons 'Kuli' Avatar At Anand Vihar Railway Station In Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today paid a surprise visit to Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station where he interacted with porters. Gandhi alwo donned the porter uniform and carried a suitcase on his head to some distance. According to reports, the Congress leader also intereacted with porters about their life and struggle. This is yet another visit to a public place by the Congress leader. Since taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had been visiting different places in an outreach to common masses ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election.
