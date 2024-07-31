Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 151; Kerala Braces For More Rain

Kerala's Wayanad continues to reel under extreme weather conditions. While floodings and rains have impacted daily lives, the death toll in the landslides tragedy has climbed to 151. Over hundred people were injured and are being treated in nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress party's Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi have cancelled their visit to the constituency for the time being owing to extreme weather conditions.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on July 31 and August 1." Reports indicate that the rise in temperature in the Arabian Sea is leading to more rainfall in Kerala. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall for August 2. As per the IMD, strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala today.

Wayanad Landslides

Two massive landslides struck the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village, located under the Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad, on Tuesday morning. The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees, and caused water bodies to swell, complicating rescue efforts. A total of 128 people were reported injured in the incident and are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Wayanad. Rescue operations are ongoing in the affected areas.

Wayanad Landslide Reason

In the wake of the disaster, attention has returned to a 13-year-old report that had cautioned against unchecked quarrying and construction in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs). The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, headed by Madhav Gadgil, had highlighted the dangers of such activities in Meppadi, where a recent landslide devastated an entire village. This report was submitted to the Centre in August 2011.

Rescue Operations Underway

Efforts are underway to locate missing persons and continue with all available resources. The National Disaster Response Force is carrying out the search and rescue operations in collaboration with the local agencies. Around 3,069 people are in 45 relief camps in Wayanad alone, and five ministers are coordinating the efforts of the relief and rescue operations.