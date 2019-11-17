close

Narendra Modi

We all have to work together for the nation despite small differences: PM Modi at NDA meeting

NEW DELHI: The effects of political crisis ongoing in Maharashtra resonated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the National Democratic (NDA) meeting, called ahead of the winter session in Parliament in Delhi where PM Modi asked the allies to "not let small differences come in between the alliance's benefit."

Emphasizing on the "huge family" that the NDA is, PM Modi said, "Let us work together for the people. We have been given a massive mandate, let's respect that. We are like-minded parties despite not having the same ideology. Small differences should not unsettle us." He further called for the formation of a coordination committee for better coordination among parties.

PM further said that we have to work together to ensure that the government's achievements reach the masses. The Prime Minister also informed the leaders who attended the meeting about his interaction with Indians living overseas and their changed perception about their country.

"Everyone's attendance is compulsory. All the MPs are expected to make appearance daily in the Parliament session," the PM added. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from November 18 and will continue till December 13.

According to reports, Lok Jan Shakti party chief Chirag Paswan said Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meet as it was one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance members. "There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," he said. "Had there been a coordination committee, Shiv Sena would not have pulled out of NDA government," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Saturday confirmed that Shiv Sena will not take part in NDA meeting called by the BJP on Sunday. "I have learned that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra...our minister resigning from the central government," Raut said. 

There was also an all-party meeting held earlier on Sunday, which was also attended by PM Modi. At the meeting attended by 27 parties, Prime Minister Modi said most important job of the House is to discuss and debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

The bitter tussle over power-sharing in Maharashtra has divided the two longtime NDA allies - Shiv Sena and the BJP - with Uddhav Thackery's party announcing that its MPs will now sit in opposition benches in Parliament. The Shiv Sena MPs will sit in the opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said late on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the Maharashtra Assembly polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing. 

With no party or alliance presenting a letter of majority, Maharashtra Governor imposed President`s rule in the state.

